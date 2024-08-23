Denver Broncos roster cuts tracker: Live updates before cut day
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has made it clear over the course of the offseason that the primary goal of training camp is to arrive at the correct 53 players for the active roster. A lot of factors go into that, but for a young team like the Denver Broncos, picking the 53-man roster will involve a combination of considering the best way to beat Seattle in Week 1 and which players could end up being part of the team's foundation down the road.
Payton has mentioned on multiple occasions that the one thing he doesn't want is for a player to get cut by the Broncos and then leave and go have success elsewhere. In that event, you're simply left wondering where you went wrong in your overall evaluation of the roster while you had the guys staring you right in the face.
So who is going to be making this Denver Broncos roster in 2024?
Tracking Every Denver Broncos Roster Cut in 2024
- EDGE Jaylon Allen (waived on August 15)
This section will be updated as roster cuts are made
Will the Broncos make any trades before the season starts?
There are a number of key areas on the Broncos' roster right now where the team could conceivably pull from its depth and trade to another roster. Notably, I think we have to look at the quarterback, running back, and wide receiver positions. Maybe even cornerback.
The most likely trade candidates at this point would seem to include running back Samaje Perine, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and wide receiver Brandon Johnson. The Broncos could also look to acquire players in trades before the season, but what positions would they be looking to add as of right now?
We could see the team interested in potentially adding at tight end, linebacker, or safety. Interestingly enough, those three positions may have been the top non-quarterback needs at the start of the offseason.