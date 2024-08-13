Rookie QB injury paves way for Denver Broncos to trade Jarrett Stidham
The Denver Broncos might have to offload one of Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson before the start of the regular season. Could this NFC team have some interest? News breaking about midday on Tuesday tells us that rookie QB JJ McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings has a torn meniscus:
This is a major, major injury that could take several months to heal, so at this point, it would not shock me to see McCarthy be out for the entirety of the 2024 NFL Season. The rookie QB looked good in his preseason debut, and now his season seems over before it even began. The Vikings will surely not have McCarthy for at least the first half of the season at the very least in my opinion, so they could be on the hunt for a QB.
Well, the Denver Broncos have three of them, and one of them is also a rookie in Bo Nix. With the team also having Zach Wilson, who looked good in his preseason debut, could the Vikings call up the Broncos and try to swing a trade for Jarrett Stidham? Stidham is in the second year of a two-year free agency deal he signed with Denver last offseason.
And when the Broncos traded for Zach Wilson, my thought was that he could ideally do enough to be the QB2. While Wilson may need to show more to be the backup, the Broncos could also perhaps squeeze a higher draft pick from Minnesota for Jarrett Stidham. Also, I would personally trust Sean Payton to continue working with Zach Wilson.
He was a second overall pick for a reason, and him being a solid QB2 might be the best-case scenario for the Denver Broncos. The Vikings will now, unquestionably start Sam Darnold in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, but they will perhaps need a more reliable backup. Well, Jarrett Stidham is a pretty reliable QB2, and could also start some games for the Vikings in 2024.
The Denver Broncos could gain a ton of clarity with their QB room for the 2024 NFL Season if the were able to trade Jarrett Stidham to the Minnesota Vikings.