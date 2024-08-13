Injured NFC running back could give Broncos opening to dump Samaje Perine
The Denver Broncos seem to have a surplus at running back, and this new injury to a stud NFC back could pave the way for Denver to trade one of theirs. You never want to see injuries happen, but it's a part of the game, and stud Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs may be dealing with a hamstring injury:
Hamstring injuries are no joke and can take actual months to heal from. Just a tweak of a hamstring can put someone out for weeks. Well, Gibbs was a core part of their offense in his rookie season in 2023 and figures to take on an even bigger role in 2024. As of now, though, Gibbs may end up missing some regular season action.
And even if he's only out for three weeks or so, the Detroit Lions would be wise to get some insurance for Gibbs, and the Broncos have their own pass-catching running back in Samaje Perine, who had a crucial turnover in Denver's Week 1 preseason win versus the Indianapolis Colts. And really, ever since the Broncos took RB Audric Estime in the 2024 NFL Draft, Perine was commonly seen as the odd man out.
He's the oldest RB in the room, and Denver would be much better off sticking with Estime, Javonte Williams, and Jaleel McLaughlin in 2024 and beyond. The Broncos could simply cut Perine, but they'd obviously prefer to trade him. Even if they could only fetch a late-round pick back, it's better than cutting him for nothing.
And with the Lions clearly being all-in, they'd be wise to pick up the phone. Perine would likely get more snaps playing for Detroit than he would if he somehow made the team, and he'd also be on a better club as well. The Lions destroyed the Broncos late in the 2023 NFL Season, and they could represent the NFC in the Super Bowl in 2024.
Jahmyr Gibbs dealing with a hamstring injury could be a perfect chance for the Denver Broncos to call up the Detroit Lions and offer them Samaje Perine. It would be a win-win for both parties.