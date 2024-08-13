Denver Broncos 4 stock up, 3 stock down following preseason victory vs Colts
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos capped off an impressive preseason opener with a big win over the Indianapolis Colts in which they scored the most points by any NFL team during Week 1. Broncos head coach Sean Payton had all three of the team's quarterbacks humming and moving the ball efficiently when penalties were not affecting their chance to do so. While there was a ton of "good" to be ecstatic about heading into Week 2 of the preseason against the Green Bay Packers, there are still areas to clean up as the team addresses their film on Monday.
Denver Broncos Stock Up:
QB Bo Nix
In his NFL preseason debut, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix looked nothing short of impressive and encouraging for Denver fans all around the world. Nix completed 15 of his 21 passing attempts for 125 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old rookie received reps with both the starters and the second team before making his exit in the third quarter and made the most of them.
From intriguing decisiveness to stellar mobility in and out of the pocket, Nix demonstrated his ability to do it all at the quarterback position as a pro. It seems as if the Broncos have finally found their franchise quarterback.
RB Jaleel McLaughlin
Aside from Nix, you're looking at arguably Denver's most impressive skill player from Sunday's preseason opener. Second-year tailback Jaleel McLaughlin was effective with virtually every carry and target he received throughout the game and made it abundantly clear that he has to be a focal point of Denver's running back rotation during the regular season. The 23-year-old totaled seven rushing attempts for 30 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards in the victory.
WR Devaughn Vele
In addition to his already impressive training camp, seventh-round rookie wide receiver Devaughn Vele continued to prove why he deserves a spot on Denver's 53-man roster following a very underrated performance in Sunday's win. Despite catching just one pass for eight yards, the rookie drew two big pass interference calls to keep Denver's drives alive and displayed exceptional blocking at the wide receiver position. All in all, it was imposing to witness a rookie of his stature display such high intelligence in virtually every facet of the game.
QB Zach Wilson
Despite putting together a string of disappointing performances during Denver's training camp, former second-overall draft pick Zach Wilson seemed to have found his groove in Sean Payton's offense. During the last few practices of training camp, Wilson was reportedly performing extremely well and carried that momentum into Denver's preseason opener. The 25-year-old quarterback completed 10 of his 13 passing attempts for 117 yards and was leading long, methodical drives throughout the second half.
With Wilson at quarterback, the Broncos scored on two of their five drives with one of them resulting in a fumble returned for a touchdown which was not Wilson's fault. Regardless of how you view Wilson's career in totality, he has shown significant progress and comfortability as of late in Sean Payton's offense. He made things very interesting for what the Broncos may do at the backup quarterback position heading into the regular season.
Denver Broncos Stock Down:
RB Samaje Perine
It has most certainly been a tough sledding for Broncos veteran running back Samaje Perine since the departure of quarterback Russell Wilson early in the offseason. The soon-to-be 29-year-old tailback has been on the roster bubble since the additions of running backs Audric Estime and Blake Watson and has not particularly responded well during the team's training camp and now preseason. Perine has been virtually nonexistent in the team's offense and unfortunately bobbled a pass leading to a Jarrett Stidham interception in Denver's preseason opener. It will take a massive comeback at this point for Perine to even have a chance of making the team's opening-day roster.
CB Damarri Mathis
Broncos third-year cornerback Damarri Mathis, who is in a four-way battle for Denver's starting corner job opposite Patrick Surtain II, had a bit of a rough game Sunday. While it certainly was an improvement from his struggling performances in 2023, the 25-year-old corner was beaten on multiple pass plays leading to first downs. Mathis opened the game as one of Denver's starting cornerbacks but failed to capitalize off the opportunity, however, he did record a pass breakup.
CB Tremon Smith
Broncos special teams ace Tremon Smith received starting kick/punt returner reps Sunday, however, looked less impressive than wide receiver Jalen Virgil who had three kick returns for 88 yards (29.3 average). While he will still likely make the team as a gunner, it was still rather disappointing to see the veteran also allow a few large chunk plays in pass coverage.