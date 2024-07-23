Projecting the Broncos depth chart entering training camp in 2024
The Denver Broncos are set to open training camp this week with a new-look roster and some rejuvenated optimism for the franchise. Since Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have been one of the worst teams in the NFL and the biggest problem has been the lack of clarity at the quarterback position. Head coach Sean Payton is hoping he's found the solution there in rookie Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the first-ever first-round quarterback to be selected by Payton.
This Broncos roster has been getting picked apart all offseason by analysts and football talking heads who seem to think they will be lucky to win four or five games. The Broncos have a lot of youth and certainly moved on from some notable veterans this offseason, but this team has a chance to be better than the squad we saw win eight games a season ago.
Ahead of 2024 training camp, let's try to predict what the depth chart will look like and where some of the biggest positional battles could be for the remainder of the offseason.
Projected Denver Broncos depth chart ahead of training camp
Quarterbacks
- Starter: Jarrett Stidham
- Competing for starting job: Bo Nix, Zach Wilson
After what we saw and heard coming out of OTAs, I don't think there's any doubt that Jarrett Stidham will open training camp as the "starter" at quarterback. Although this is being pitched as a three-horse race, I fully expect Bo Nix to be the Week 1 starter for the Broncos barring an unexpectedly terrible training camp and/or preseason.
Running Backs
- RB1: Javonte Williams
- FB1: Michael Burton
- RB2: Jaleel McLaughlin
- RB3: Samaje Perine
- RB4: Audric Estimé
- RB5: Tyler Badie
- NFI: Blake Watson
It's a bummer that Blake Watson, an exciting undrafted rookie, will be opening camp on the Non-Football Injury list. Watson was placed on the NFI with an undisclosed injury but hopefully, he will be able to come off of that list soon. The competition at running back seems to be over before it gets going. Because of the fact that the Broncos keep a fullback (Michael Burton), the team is expected to roll with just three running backs which means bad news for the likes of Samaje Perine, Blake Watson, and Tyler Badie as of right now.
Wide Receivers
- Top 4: Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds
- Next in line: Troy Franklin, Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Jalen Virgil, Devaughn Vele, Phillip Dorsett, David Sills, Michael Bandy
Call the top four guys whatever you want here, but we'll see all four of Sutton, Patrick, Mims, and Reynolds play a lot for the Broncos this season. Troy Franklin would seem to be a lock for the 5th spot and the 6th (potentially final) could be up for grabs. Brandon Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey played the most last year but they'll have some strong competition nipping at their heels in camp.
Tight Ends
- Starter: Adam Trautman
- Next in line: Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull
- Fighting for jobs: Nate Adkins, Thomas Yassmin
This position group feels about as straightforward as it gets heading into training camp. Greg Dulcich avoided the dreaded PUP coming off of hamstring and foot injuries last year and would seem to be ready to go. Even if the depth chart order changes, we should see plenty of Trautman, Dulcich, and Lucas Krull this coming season.
Nate Adkins was one of the team's top UDFA pickups last year but he faces an uphill climb to make the final roster.
Offensive Line
- Starters: Garett Bolles (LT), Ben Powers (LG), Quinn Meiners (RG), Mike McGlinchey (RT), Luke Wattenberg (C)
- Competing for starting job: Alex Forsyth (C)
- Next in line: Calvin Throckmorton, Alex Palczewski, Quinn Bailey, Matt Peart, Demontrey Jacobs, Sam Mustipher, Nick Gargiulo, Will Sherman, Frank Crum
There's a starting competition at center, and then there's sorting out the depth of this unit. Preseason games may be our best indicator of how the Broncos view the backups on this unit, but this team has solid depth on the offensive line and some intriguing developmental players.
Defensive Line
- Starters: Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers
- Next in line: Malcolm Roach, Angelo Blackson
- Fighting for jobs: Elijah Garcia, Matt Henningsen, Jordan Jackson, Eyioma Uwazurike (still suspended), Jordan Miller, Brandon Matterson
If Angelo Blackson is guaranteed a roster spot (I am not sure that he is), then there could be just one spot up for grabs here. The Broncos will likely keep just five or six defensive linemen, and we don't know the status of former fourth-round pick Eyioma Uwazurike, who was expected to be a starter last year before getting suspended by the NFL for gambling.
Edge Rushers
- Starters: Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning
- Top backup: Nik Bonitto
- Next in line: Jonah Elliss, Ronnie Perkins, Thomas Incoom, Dondrea Tillman, Durell Nchami, Jaylon Allen
I wanted to give the Broncos three "starters" here because we'll see the top three guys play a lot. And they could be interchangeable as far as the starting lineup is concerned. The top four at this position are set and we'll see what happens in camp/preseason games with the likes of Ronnie Perkins, Thomas Incoom, and incoming UFL star Dondrea Tillman.
Linebackers
- Starters: Alex Singleton, Cody Barton
- Competing for starting job: Jonas Griffith
- Next in line: Justin Strnad, Andre Smith, Levelle Bailey
- PUP: Drew Sanders
The injury to Drew Sanders puts a huge damper on the present and future hopes of the off-ball linebacker position, but both Cody Barton and Jonas Griffith have exciting athletic traits as they compete for the spot next to Alex Singleton this offseason.
Barton's time on task the last two seasons gives him a distinct advantage.
Cornerbacks
- Starters: Pat Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian
- Competing to start: Riley Moss, Damarri Mathis, Levi Wallace
- Next in line: Art Green, Kris Abrams-Draine, Tremon Smith, Reese Taylor, Quinton Newsome, Tanner McCalister
There will be competition for significant snaps at cornerback although Pat Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian appear to be the top two guys for the Broncos here. We need to see another young player emerge from this group, and hopefully it starts with 2023 third-round pick Riley Moss.
Safeties
- Starters: PJ Locke, Brandon Jones
- Next in line: Devon Key, JL Skinner, Omar Brown, Keidron Smith
- PUP: Caden Sterns, Delarrin Turner-Yell
With both Caden Sterns and Delarrin Turner-Yell opening up training camp on the PUP, you can't help but wonder how long the Broncos are going to sit around before they start getting antsy to give Justin Simmons another call. PJ Locke and Brandon Jones are entrenched as starters but if/when Sterns is healthy, he's going to play a lot as well.
Specialists
- Starters: Wil Lutz (K), Riley Dixon (P), Mitchell Fraboni (LS)
- Next in line: Trenton Gill (P)
The only competition among the specialists right now is at the punter position where Trenton Gill will compete with Riley Dixon. Did the Broncos bring in Gill for punting competition or kickoff specialist competition? It's giong to be intriguing to find out more about the strategy here because Dixon was pretty solid last year.