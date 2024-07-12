Predicting where some Denver Broncos 2025 free agents will play next year
The 2024 NFL Season has not even begun yet, but that won't stop us from looking at their free agent class for the 2025 offseason. Yes, I know how far ahead I am getting, but the Denver Broncos do have several notable free agents next offseason, so it's important that they stay ahead of the game here.
The Broncos could be in a spot to go all-in during the 2025 offseason if rookie QB Bo Nix shows enough. But before that, they may have to make some decisions on their own free agents. Let's dive into some of the Broncos free agents in 2025 and predict where they will play next year.
Predicting where some Denver Broncos 2025 free agents will play next year
Garett Bolles - Denver Broncos
I truly do not see how the Denver Broncos let Garett Bolles just walk in free agency. The Broncos have not drafted a tackle since Bolles himself back in the 2017 NFL Draft. And while Bolles is set to play in his age-32 season in the NFL, he played at a very high level in 2023 and clearly has a ton of gas left in the tank.
The Broncos should work for a short-term extension with Garett Bolles, as it is the only logical move for this team to make with their stud tackle, who was once almost booed out of the organization. From Garett "Holds" to where he is now, the Broncos need to do right by Bolles and sign him to another contract extension.
Quinn Meinerz - Denver Broncos
Stud right guard Quinn Meinerz is not only a top-five guard in the entire NFL, but he's the best player on the Denver Broncos offensive line and best player on offense as well. Meinerz was not a first-round pick, so he does not have a fifth-year option available. He could end up hitting the free agent market in 2025, but the Broncos could do one of two things:
They could extend Meinerz between now and the end of the 2024 NFL Season, locking him up for the future. Or, they could apply the franchise tag and let Meinerz play on that number for 2025. No matter how you slice it, Quinn Meinerz plays along the offensive line and is the best player in this unit. Do we really think the Denver Broncos are going to let him play for another team in the 2025 NFL Season? Heck to the no!