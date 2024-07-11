3 biggest changes for the Denver Broncos heading into the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos have undergone a good bit of change this offseason, but let's look at the three most radical changes on the roster. Change is a good thing, and the Denver Broncos brought forth a good bit of change in the 2024 NFL Offseason. The biggest and most obvious change just might be what they did at QB this offseason.
But other positions saw some notable entrances and exits as well. Only time will tell if the Broncos truly made the right changes on the roster, but you have to trust the brainpower of Sean Payton, at least. General Manager George Paton has made some questionable decisions, but there have been rumblings that Sean Payton is actually the one with the final roster authority.
Let's dive into the three biggest roster changes of the Denver Broncos heading into the 2024 NFL Season.
3 biggest changes for the Denver Broncos heading into the 2024 NFL Season
Revamped quarterback room
Duh.
The biggest change that the Denver Broncos made this offseason is them revamping their quarterback room. Denver cut Russell Wilson and will now take on an NFL-record $85 million dead cap hit across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. They swung a pick-swap trade for Zach Wilson, who seems to be the very distant QB3 behind Jarrett Stidham and the Broncos biggest addition, Bo Nix.
For head coach Sean Payton, he's finally got a QB room that fits what he wants to do on offense. The quarterbacks; Nix and Stidham at least, are ones who can run the type of offense that Payton likes, which is based on rhythm and timing.
At times, playing QB in Sean Payton's offense might be boring, but that is kind of the point. At some point, I would expect the Denver Broncos to formally name Bo Nix their starting QB for the 2024 NFL Season. It will be a glorious day in Broncos Country when Nix is named the starter.