These Denver Broncos players must be on the NFL's top 100 list for 2024
Later this month, the NFL will be revealing the top 100 players list for the 2024 season, and the Denver Broncos have some worthy candidates.
It's that time of the year again for the NFL to unveil their top 100 players for the upcoming season. The Denver Broncos roster does have a few deserving players who should appear on this list, but will they? Only time will tell. Let's dive into three Broncos players that should be on the NFL's top 100 list.
These Denver Broncos players must be on the NFL's top 100 list for 2024
CB Patrick Surtain II
The best cornerback in the NFL, no wait, the best defensive back in the NFL is most certainly going to be on the top 100 players list for 2024. Well, if he's not, it'd be a huge travesty. Through just three seasons in the NFL, Patrick Surtain II has quickly become a shutdown cornerback, and it's easy to see why he's the best in the league.
The Broncos may be working on a huge contract extension with Surtain at the moment. That's the hope, at least. The time for Denver to have entertained a trade for Surtain has come and gone, so now they must lock him up for the long-term. Surtain admittedly did not have a great 2023 season by his standards, but a poor secondary performance overall was likely a reason for the drop in play.
OG Quinn Meinerz
According to PFF, Quinn Meinerz was their third-highest rated guard out of 79 qualifying players. That, folks, is insane. Meinerz is the best run-blocking guard in the NFL and is also quite good at pass-blocking too. Another gem from the 2021 NFL Draft class, Meinerz is another player who is up for a contract extension, but there have been no indications that the Broncos are trying to get one done with Meinerz.
With the Broncos have three other huge offensive line contracts on the roster with Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, and Mike McGlinchey, the team may have to get creative to lock Meinerz up for the long-haul. He is the team's best OL and best offensive player, so I assume this deal will get done before he fits the free agent market.
There aren't five guards in the NFL better than Quinn Meinerz, so it's a no-brainer that he should be on the NFL top 100 players list.
LT Garett Bolles
PFF graded Garett Bolles as the 19th-best tackle out of 81 qualified players, so he's another high-end player along the offensive line that should be on the NFL's top 100 players list for the 2024 season. Bolles is already set to enter his age-32 season and will be a free agent in 2025. Like Meinerz, the Broncos should work to lock Bolles up for another few years.
In fact, his 2023 season may have been the second-best season of his career, only second to his insane 2020 season, which earned him the current contract he is playing on. The Denver Broncos stuck with Garett Bolles, and toward the tail-end of the 2019 NFL Season, something clicked with Bolles.
And the hyper-athletic tackle has turned into one of the better ones in the NFL. The Broncos have been mostly irrelevant for years now, so the team won't get any sort of bump for deserving players for the NFL's top 100 list. Garett Bolles is one of the 100 best players in the NFL, and should be on the list, but I truly have a hard time seeing him appearing on it, sadly.