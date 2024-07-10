Blatant hypocrisy blinding media as Broncos continue getting trashed
By Jack Ramsey
Pro Football Focus can't make up their mind. In a pair of recent statements, the publication has contradicted itself regarding Denver's standout defensive lineman Zach Allen. The former Arizona Cardinal signed with the Broncos prior to the 2023 season, after finding success in Arizona under current Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is entering his second season in Denver under the same role. PFF
Allen was one of the Broncos' better defensive starters in 2023. His previous career high in quarterback pressures, as pointed out by the official PFF Denver Broncos X account, was 34. Allen went on to collect a career-high in quarterback pressures and would do so in dominating fashion. He picked up 50 quarterback pressures, which destroyed his prior mark.
Sounds all good and great for Allen, right? Well, in the same breath, PFF seems to think that Allen has been a letdown for the Broncos. In their defensive line unit rankings, PFF places the Broncos as the 31st unit in the NFL, beating only, ironically, the Arizona Cardinals.
The shade at Allen began with the first main point of their blurb, saying that newly acquired John Franklin-Myers, "He may walk onto the Broncos as their best defensive lineman. Nothing better illustrates the gulf between the top and bottom of these rankings."
"The Jets felt John Franklin-Myers was expendable, but he may walk onto the Broncos as their best defensive lineman. Nothing better illustrates the gulf between the top and bottom of these rankings.- PFF
Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper have all flashed pressure from the edge, but none has remained consistent. Zach Allen is solid but not the player the Broncos paid for, and rookie Jonah Elliss could force his way into the reckoning sooner rather than later."
The back-handed compliment to Franklin-Myers is followed up with the assertion that "Zach Allen is solid but not the player the Broncos paid for". So, which is it, PFF? Is Zach Allen going to be coming into 2024 fresh off a career year in which he got to the quarterback at a rate of almost 150% than he did in his previous career year, or is he an overpaid veteran for the Broncos as they already exist in a cap-tight situation?
Once again, it seems that the football experts cannot come to a consensus regarding the Broncos, and are just looking to see what sticks. Can't be wrong if you take both sides!