Predicting the Denver Broncos starting defense for the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos may have a few position battles on defense as we approach training camp. Let's try to predict the unit's starting players for 2024. The Broncos defense made headlines for the wrong reasons for part of 2023, but then started to make headlines for all the right reasons. I think I can speak for everyone when I say that the defense just needs to be a bit more consistent in 2024.
We're not asking for a top-5 unit, but fielding a more consistent one overall is going to help this team out a ton. Let's try to predict the starting defense for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 season.
Defensive Line: Zach Allen / DJ Jones/ John Franklin-Myers
Not sure there should be any shock here, as the Denver Broncos see Zach Allen return for year two, John Franklin-Myers, a plus starter along the defensive line come over in a trade, and DJ Jones return as well. Now yes, I was an advocate of DJ Jones being cut earlier this offseason, but I believe that time has flown by, and right now, I just feel that Jones is probably the best defensive tackle on the roster.
But I don't think that is saying much, honestly. The team signed Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson in free agency, so the depth should be much better. And perhaps with JFM in the mix, the Broncos having another starting-caliber defensive end can take some pressure off of Jones and Allen.
This is not a bad defensive line by any means. You have two above-average starting DEs and a nose tackle that can be elite if in the right situation. This is much better than what Denver had last year, when former Bronco and career backup Jonathan Harris was slated as the other DE starter.