Denver Broncos 2025 mock draft: Can the team return to the postseason?
The 2025 NFL Draft could end up being a massive one for the Denver Broncos. Can the team actually return to the postseason this season or next season? Yes, we're doing a 2025 NFL mock draft for the Denver Broncos.
The 2024 class has not even played a snap yet, but we can get a solid reading on what positions the Broncos may target in the 2025 NFL Draft. And depending on how the 2024 NFL Season, goes, the Broncos can go crazy next offseason.
Let's put together a Denver Broncos 2025 mock draft.
4th Overall Pick - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
Perhaps the best defensive player in the entire 2025 NFL Draft class, James Pearce Jr gets drafted to the Denver Broncos with the fourth overall pick in this mock draft. Pearce Jr notched 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 2023 for Tennessee, which is just insane production.
Pearce would be entering the 2024 college football season as a junior, and could declare for the 2025 NFL Draft after 2024. The Denver Broncos would finally get their alpha off the EDGE if they were to land Pearce with the fourth overall pick. This is a no-brainer selection.
36th Overall Pick - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
The Denver Broncos could end up having some movement at their guard positions next offseason, and with head coach Sean Payton always investing into his offensive lines, I would not be surprised to be an iOL player in general come off the board early to the Denver Broncos, so why not Donovan Jackson?
The Broncos can and may cut Ben Powers next offseason, and right guard Quinn Meinerz is a free agent. Could Denver actually have two new starting guards to begin the 2025 NFL Season? While I truly believe Denver extends Meinerz, I would not be surprised to see a rookie enter into the starting LG spot, so perhaps that rookie is Donovan Jackson from Ohio State.
68th Overall Pick - Fernando Carmona Jr., OT, Arkansas
A tackle! Yes! This would be the first time since Garett Bolles in 2017 that the Denver Broncos would draft a tackle. Yes, the team has not drafted a tackle in seven seasons. It's actually baffling that this fact even exists, but here we are. As a redshirt sophomore at San Jose State, Fernando Carmona Jr started all 12 games along the offensive line and earned an Honorable Mention to the All-Mountain West Conference.
101st Overall Pick - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
Tory Horton has played his college football at Nevada and Colorado State, and has now had two-straight seasons at CSU catching at least 71 passes, 1,100 yards, and eight touchdowns. Horton is eating up the yards and is 6'2", so he's got the height, but he may need to get his weight up a bit to play at the NFL level.
Nonetheless, the Denver Broncos would be getting a steal with the 101st overall pick if they were able to land Horton.
163rd Overall Pick - Woodi Washington, CB, Oklahoma
At this point in time, cornerback is not an urgent need. The Broncos have Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian in the secondary, who are two of the best in the NFL. They also added a solid veteran CB in Levi Wallace, and also have three younger CBs in Demarri Mathis, Riley Moss, and rookie Kris Abrams-Draine.
However, there is a chance that Mathis and Moss don't turn into much in 2024, so that could force the Broncos to bolster their CB room with a pick like Woodi Washington from Oklahoma. He's got five interceptions and 19 passes defended in his five seasons at Oklahoma.
185th Overall Pick - Kyle Morlock, TE, Florida State
The Denver Broncos desperately need some help at the TE spot. Their current room features Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, and Lucas Krull, so it's perhaps the worst room in the entire NFL. Now yes, one or both of Dulcich and Krull could breakout in 2024. That'd be the most ideal scenario, but it might not be likely.
Dulcich has played just 12 games in two seasons and Krull is an extremely developmental prospect, so the odds that either turn into a legitimate TE1 is low, unfortnately. Perhaps a late-round flier on Kyle Morlock from Florida State can help solve the Broncos TE woes.