Broncos players on the roster bubble at every position before training camp
Denver Broncos rookies report for training camp on July 17 with veterans coming in a week later. As this team prepares to hopefully build off of an 8-9 season in 2023, there will be roster battles at nearly every position with huge implications for the season. This Broncos roster has been completely revamped by head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton over the last year-and-a-half, and it's going to be fascinating to see which guys make it to the active 53-man roster.
What players are on the roster bubble for the Broncos heading into training camp in 2024? Let's take a look at one player at every position group that could either make this team or hit the waiver wire.
Denver Broncos players on the roster bubble before 2024 training camp
Quarterback: Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson is not a lock to make the Denver Broncos' roster even with his lofty NFL Draft status. From reports out of Broncos OTAs and minicamp, Wilson was clearly the third-best quarterback behind Jarrett Stidham and rookie Bo Nix. The Broncos' vision is obviously for Nix to eventually be the starter of this team, likely sooner rather than later.
Wilson is an intriguing reclamation project and his presence could mean the Broncos keep three quarterbacks on the active roster. If he practices well enough, he could potentially push the team to trade Stidham. There are a lot of possible outcomes here but Wilson and his non-guaranteed salary shouldn't be considered a lock for the 53-man roster.
Running back: Samaje Perine
It seems like Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie Audric Estimé are locks to make this Denver Broncos roster in 2024. If the team keeps three running backs as well as fullback Michael Burton, then there's only going to be one spot between Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine.
The odds favor Williams in that event because he led the Broncos in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns last year. Not only that, but he could potentially be a second contract player. The only way Samaje Perine is making the Broncos this year is if the team has an injury at the position or if they decide to keep five backs including Burton.
Wide receiver: Devaughn Vele
The Denver Broncos took two recievers in the 2024 NFL Draft -- Oregon Ducks receiver Troy Franklin and Utah Utes receiver Devaughn Vele. Vele was impressive at the team's rookie minicamp and has drawn some comparisons to Tim Patrick in the way he plays, but his roster status could go either way heading into training camp.
If the Broncos keep six receivers, there is only competition for one spot right now. Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds, and Troy Franklin are all locks to make the team. Vele will need to win that sixth and potentially final spot, beating out guys like Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Jalen Virgil who are all also on the roster bubble right now.