3 biggest strengths on the Denver Broncos roster heading into 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos roster might just be better than you think. Are these the three biggest strengths of the team? Denver doesn't have a great roster by any means, but there are quite a few positive parts of it heading into the 2024 NFL Season. The team was largely up and down in 2023, but they managed to come away with eight wins after a poor 1-5 start.
Finishing the year 7-4 and improving the roster in free agency and during the 2024 NFL Draft should make you optimistic about the coming years. Could these three positions be the best parts of the roster and help drive the team to success in 2024 and beyond?
Offensive Line
The Denver Broncos had a very strong offensive line last year, but some think it was bad given how many sacks were the fault of Russell Wilson. But that's the thing; not a lot of people are aware that most of the sacks that we saw last year were the fault of Wilson, not the OL. Russell Wilson simply held onto the ball for too long.
The unit was five strong, and even with Lloyd Cushenberry out of the picture, the OL should remain strong in 2024. Heck, nothing is stopping one of the Broncos current centers from emerging as a stud this coming season. Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey is one of the better tackle duos in the NFL. And the guard duo of Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz is a plus unit.