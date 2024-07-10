3 most improved units on the Denver Broncos roster for the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos brought forth modest improvements to their roster; which three units are clearly the most improved? The Broncos got to work this offseason and should sport a better roster for 2024. There are still some holes that will likely be filled in future offseasons, but for now, the Broncos are in a solid spot with their players.
The bigger question here is what units are the most improved, and are they the most important units on a football team? Only time will tell if the Broncos made the right moves this offseason, but let's try to predict what we think are the three most improved units on the roster for the 2024 NFL Season.
Quarterback
Perhaps a hot take, the Denver Broncos did upgrade their quarterback position in the 2024 NFL offseason. Russell Wilson was simply not a fit for Sean Payton's offense, no matter how much Payton tried to make it work. It's obvious that when Payton took this job, he was told that he had to at least try and make it work for one season with Wilson.
And Payton was given the green light to release the veteran QB, who is a shell of his former self and is now on his third team in four seasons, which is crazy to think about. Bo Nix is now in line, we think, to be the Broncos starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2024 season.
Not only is Nix easily a better fit for the offense, but he may already be a better QB overall. What Nix did well in college at Oregon and Auburn is what Payton covets in his QBs. Frankly, Nix is kind of boring when he plays the position, and that's the type of QB that the Broncos need.
Bo Nix is going to surprise some people in year one. And the Broncos easily upgraded at this crucial position.