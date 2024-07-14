Full list of every head coach in the history of the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are one of the more successful franchises in NFL history. Let's look at every head coach the team has had in is history. The Broncos have had 16 head coaches in their franchises history thus far.
They have not cycled through head coaches nearly as much as other teams, and with Sean Payton on board, the Broncos could finally have their first long-term head coach since Mike Shanahan. We'll do a bit of diving into the team's history as we look at every head coach the team has had.
Can you name them all?
Full list of every head coach in the history of the Denver Broncos
16. Frank Filchock, 1960 - 1961
The first head coach in the history of the Denver Broncos, Frank Filchock helped the Broncos to a 4-9-1 record in their first year as a team in the AFL, and went 3-11 in the following season. Filchock had years of experience in the CFL before becoming the first head coach of the Denver Broncos,
Filchock passed away in 1994 at 77 years old.
15. Jack Faulkner, 1962 - 1964
Jack Faulkner was head coach of the Denver Broncos for three seasons, and was able to earn a record of 9-22-1. Quite early in the franchise's history, it's still years before the Denver Broncos are able to put themselves on the map, and over 30 years before a Super Bowl would arrive in the city. Faulkner passed away in 2008 a 82 years old.
14. Mac Speedie, 1965 - 1966
Mac Speedie was a Hall of Fame player, but not a Hall of Fame head coach. Speedie went 6-19-1 in 26 games as the Denver Broncos head coach, but this was still very early in the franchise's history.
13. Lou Saban, 1967 - 1971
A head coach for five years for the Denver Broncos, Lou Saban's tenure did not really amount to much, as the Broncos went 20-42-3 with no playoff appearances. Saban's best record during his Broncos HC tenure was two 5-8-1 seasons in 1969 and 1970.