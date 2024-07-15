10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Season is quickly approaching, so let's make 10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos. Regular season football is not that far away, folks, and the Denver Broncos could be one of the more interesting teams to follow in the NFL.
The team parted ways with Russell Wilson and drafted Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft. Among other moves, this was their most notable. Well, they could be in for quite the season, and we made 10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season.
10. Bo Nix wins the starting job
Is this really that bold? Maybe not, but a rookie truly winning a starting QB job is impressive, and Bo Nix is going to do just that. The Denver Broncos may not name a starting QB until the very last minute, but I believe it will be Nix, who the team selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix played his college football at Auburn and Oregon.
The Broncos also took someone in Nix who fits the offense like a glove, and has run a similar system during his time with the Ducks. It's not outrageous to suggest that Bo Nix can be extremely efficient as a rookie. If so, the Broncos would be in great shape for 2024 and beyond. This is also the way the team wants to go; I don't believe there is a single scenario where they hope that Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson is the starter for Week 1.
9. Courtland Sutton gets extended for another two seasons
The Denver Broncos might have no choice but to extend Courtland Sutton, and that isn't a bad thing. It not only opens up some cap space, but it locks in the team's best WR for another couple of seasons. While Sutton clearly is not a WR1 at this stage of his career, he brings an explosive element to the offense in terms of being able to track deep balls and also is quite impressive the red zone.
Extending Sutton, who is signed through 2025, could take him through the 2027 seasons. However, I am sure there is a way for the Broncos to throw away his current contract and perhaps give him a new one with a bit of a pay raise. Sutton does deserve it.