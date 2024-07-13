These five QBs were taken before Broncos Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos made Bo Nix the sixth QB taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but who were the other five?
1st Overall - Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
The was the most obvious first overall pick in the history of the NFL Draft. Everyone knew Caleb Williams was going first overall, and it was that way for months, honestly. The Chicago Bears made the right move to move on from Justin Fields, who joined Russell Wilson as the top two quarterbacks on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster.
Williams is starting Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season and should be the Bears QB for years to come.
2nd Overall - Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
A pick I personally disagreed with, the Washington Commanders took Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick. This pick was between Daniels and Drake Maye, who went soon after Daniels. The former LSU quarterback is firmly in line to start for the Commanders in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season.
3rd Overall - Drake Maye, New England Patriots
The third overall pick went to Drake Maye, who landed with the New England Patriots, and while Maye was the right pick for the Patriots here, he may not start Week 1 of 2024, as he is a bit raw as a prospect, and has some similarities to Justin Herbert.
The Broncos may have to deal with Drake Maye for years to come if the staff in New England can develop him properly.
8th Overall - Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
The biggest shock of the first round by far, the Atlanta Falcons took Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall pick, and this was after they threw $180 million to Kirk Cousins in free agency. Penix may not get a chance to start for years now, as both he and Bo Nix are 24 year old rookies.
This was a huge mistake, and it's not because Penix isn't a good prospect; this was just not the right pick by Falcons GM, Terry Fontenot.
10th Overall - JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
This is where it got interesting, as Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos seemed to trick other teams into thinking they were interested in JJ McCarthy, and the Minnesota Vikings seemed to fall for it. The entire time, though, the Denver Broncos were eye-balling Bo Nix, so Payton did pull of this trick well.
The Vikings still got their guy in McCarthy, but two picks later, the Broncos took Bo Nix and should be starting him come Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season.