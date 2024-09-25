Predicting the Denver Broncos next three games in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos earned their first win of the season in Week 3 and are 1-2 on the year. Let's predict their next three games. Denver put on a clinic against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It really wasn't close. Denver grabbed an early lead and played ahead the entire game.
In Week 4, Denver may have their toughest test of the season. They travel to play the New York Jets who played on Thursday Night Football and have had some extended rest. The Jets are 2-1 and have definitely been cooking over the last couple of games.
In Week 5 and Week 6, they'll play two games at home; the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, who both lost in Week 3. Let's try to predict the Broncos next three games.
Week 4 - New York Jets
I really am having a hard time trying to justify a Broncos' win here. The Jets are the better roster from top to bottom, can get to the QB at an elite level, and QB Aaron Rodgers is showing a lot of flashes of his old self. The Denver had a fun in in Week 3 and won in a sustainable way. Denver's defense is elite and their offense was on time the entire day.
However, to me, this is going to be a very tough test. The Jets' defense is legit and is going to make the Broncos' life hard this coming Sunday.
Prediction: Jets win 28-16 (1-3)
Week 5 - Las Vegas Raiders
Their first of two home games in a row sees Denver meeting with the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, who are already in shambles a bit. Getting blown out by Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers is just embarrassing, and the team's defense, which was supposed to be their strength, is their weakness. The Raiders aren't going to win any games consistently when they have to come from behind.
And Gardner Minshew under center is not going to scare anyone. Denver finally ends their losing streak and beats the Raiders in Week 5.
Prediction: Broncos win 23-17 (2-3)
Week 6 - Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers come to town in Week 6. They're already banged up. All of Justin Herbert, Joe Alt, and Rashawn Slater are nursing injuries, and stop me if you have heard this before, but Joey Bosa is also hurt.
The Chargers still seem to be cursed, and LA took their first loss of the season in Week 3 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. LA may come into this game quite banged up and it's not like Denver has had any issues beating LA at least once a year. They swept them in the 2023 NFL Season. To me, the Broncos can eek out a close win and even out their record heading into their Week 7 game on Thursday Night Football.