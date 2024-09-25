NFL insider connects Denver Broncos veteran QB to desperate AFC team
By Amir Farrell
Recently on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter listed Denver Broncos third-string quarterback Zach Wilson as a potential trade target and fit for the Miami Dolphins who are dealing with multiple injuries at the position. Among the other quarterbacks that were listed included former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Considering Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson have uncertain futures with the team, Zach Wilson might be their best option moving forward in their offense. The former second-overall pick is just 25 years old and played very impressive football during Denver's three preseason games. Just weeks leading up to the season, Broncos head coach Sean Payton stated that his goal was to help Wilson "make millions" in either Denver or on another team. It seems the perfect opportunity may be presenting itself in Miami.
If head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier were to be interested, Wilson would be joining a Dolphins offense that features arguably the most talented wide receiver duo in the league in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami's offense also consists of the fastest offense in the NFL according to Next Gen Stats with running backs De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Raheem Mostert being big contributors to that title. It would undeniably be the best landing spot for Zach Wilson at this point in his career.
During the 2024 preseason, Wilson completed 28 of his 44 passing attempts (63.6%) for 397 yards for four touchdowns while committing zero turnovers. He also totaled a 115.4 passer rating in addition to helping lead Denver to a 38-12 victory against the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason finale. Despite Wilson looking like a below-average starting quarterback during his time with the New York Jets, you have to imagine he would perform at a much higher level following his time with Sean Payton and if he were to be executing plays under Mike McDaniel.
It is no secret that McDaniel's offense is great at scheming receivers open and being "quarterback-friendly". While it is unknown what the Broncos would receive in a potential trade for Zach Wilson, the estimated return would likely be a sixth or seventh-round draft pick depending on how desperate Miami is to get the trade done. This would be a win-win scenario for both sides considering Miami's need at quarterback and the fact Denver's only surrendered a late-round pick swap prior to the draft to acquire Wilson.