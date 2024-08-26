Zach Wilson is seeing his value skyrocket under Sean Payton, Broncos
By Kaden Staab
Zach Wilson lit up the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday for the final pre-season game for the Denver Broncos. Not only is he flourishing under Sean Payton but he seems to be in a much better mental space as well. He even comments on this himself in a post-game interview.
Not only is he displaying increased intelligence on the field but he's also performing at levels we haven't seen since he was at BYU before his New York Jets fiasco. Scrambling for 21-yard gains on third down while capping off with a 40-plus-yard touchdown pass later in the game.
Speaking of the incredible play, he finished his pre-season finale throwing 16/25 for 251 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and all that with a 123.9 passer rating. Yeah, that'll do. He's earned the backup role in Denver to Bo Nix but that type of play and an overall ceiling for the former #2 overall pick will ultimately lead him away from Denver as a starter somewhere else. Can't stop him either. So with that said, where would he go and how much would someone pay?
In Denver, Wilson could be the guy moving forward had they not drafted Bo Nix and had he not looked the part so far. That said, Wilson will still be in Denver for this year so with some extended time to look at Nix, why would Denver not be the team to bring him back?
We know how coveted a backup quarterback is let alone one that could be starting elsewhere. If Wilson is approached this off-season and is paid starting caliber money from a team that needs a starter, it would be unwise for him to not take that opportunity. But, if he is viewed as a what-if piece and is to be paid as one, why not just keep him here in Denver?
A few years back we saw some similar situations. Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, all of these quarterbacks were once lottery pick selections that failed in one destination and then bloomed in another. Sam Darnold recently just got a one-year ten-million-dollar deal in Minnesota where Goff and Mayfield have found homes in Detroit and Tampa where they received multi-year multi-million dollar deals.
With all that said, if Bo Nix is the real deal and Wilson doesn't have the opportunity here, he is bound to leave and go elsewhere where he would start or compete to start. But, if for some reason Nix doesn't fill the shoes like we all hope and think he will, Wilson should absolutely return to Denver where it appears he's made a great relationship with Coach Payton.