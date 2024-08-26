3 trade destinations for Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham after the preseason
The Denver Broncos should look to keep Zach Wilson as the backup QB to Bo Nix. This could lead to Jarrett Stidham hitting the trade market. Stidham's comments about losing the starting QB job to Nix could also be an indicator of how he feels being on the team, especially when you contrast those comments to what Zach Wilson said:
Sure, it's not a surprise that Stidham is disappointed he didn't win the QB job, but did he really think he had a chance? Zach Wilson seems to be much more open to being the backup QB, and frankly, Wilson is better and more experienced. For that reason, Denver should look to ship Jarrett Stidham off to a new team, which could fetch them a draft pick and some cap savings.
.Which three teams could make the most sense for "Stiddy?"
3 trade destinations for Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham after the preseason
Minnesota Vikings
JJ McCarthy's torn meniscus will hold him out of his rookie season. All of a sudden, the Vikings are now set to likely start Sam Darnold and have Nick Mullens backing him up. The Vikes were still somewhat competitive when former QB Kirk Cousins left the lineup about halfway through the 2023 NFL Season.
I am sure that head coach Kevin O'Connell thinks he can win some games with Darnold, and Stidham would end up being a safer backup option than Mullens and any other QB they have on the roster. Broncos GM George Paton was in the Vikings front office for years, so there could be a connection here.
The Vikes get a legitimate backup QB, and the Broncos offload his contract and get a draft pick.
New York Giants
I truly feel bad for New York Giants fans and what they are about to endure in the 2024 NFL Season. Their QB room features Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, and it's just a flat-out embarrassing situation that GM Joe Schoen has gotten himself into.
He can make it slightly less embarrassing by inserting Stidham into the room. Sure, it might not be likely that Lock would get cut or whatever, but you just have to try to improve something about this room, right?
Jones tore his ACL in the 2023 NFL Season, and to the credit of head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants were able to win nine games in 2022 with Jones under center. I am sure that Daboll still has some confidence that he can lead this team to another winning record if just about everything goes his way.
Swapping out a QB behind Daniel Jones for Jarrett Stidham can give the G-Men a boring but safe QB2 option, which is what they need.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions current backup QB is Hendon Hooker, but that isn't a good thing. Detroit seems to have a bit of a dire situation here. The team is clearly ready to make a Super Bowl push and might have the best roster in the NFL, so this gives them every reason to invest in a more reliable backup option.
Jarrett Stidham backing up Jared Goff is a lot more secure for the team than Hendon Hooker, who barely has any NFL experience. The Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, is also from the Sean Payton coaching tree, so there is some obvious familiarity there.
Since Detroit is an obvious contender, they have every reason imaginable to upgrade their roster at depth spots. When it gets to be into December and January, injuries pile up, so teams that sport top-end depth are usually the ones that are left standing. Sending Jarrett Stidham to the Detroit Lions might be the most logical landing spot of them all.