Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft: This draft would put Denver over the edge
Through three games, the Denver Broncos appear to be building something on offense. Let's see if this 2025 NFL mock draft can put them over the edge. The Broncos are 1-2 and just had one of their most complete performances in years. They trounced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and were very efficient on both sides of the ball.
If they can continue to stack days on offense, Denver may be a formidable team at the end of the season and could use free agency in 2025 and the 2025 NFL Draft to put the last touches on what could be a very good roster heading into the new season.
In this NFL mock draft, the Broncos get a slew of players to push them over the edge. Would this class be good enough for the team to take that next step in 2025?
Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft: This draft would put Denver over the edge
13th Overall Pick - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Emeka Egbuka is going to hear his name called very early in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's one of the best WR prospects of this class and is from Ohio State, a school that has churned out top-flight WR prospects in recent years like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr. Egbuka has a great chance to find NFL success, and it could be with the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos do not currently have a WR1 on their roster, and their best WR this year has been Josh Reynolds, which is not ideal. WR is a free agency and first-round need for this team, and Emeka Egbuka at pick 13 would be a great selection for the Denver Broncos to make. It's going to be a huge priority in the offseason to get Bo Nix more play-makers.
Even if the Broncos would take a WR in the first round, I would not be surprised if they also addressed the position in free agency.