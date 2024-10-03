Predicting the Denver Broncos next four games after solid 2-2 start
The Denver Broncos could go on a bit of a run here over the next month after a solid 2-2 start. Let's predict their next four games. Denver somehow dug out of an 0-2 hole and won back-to-back games on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and the New York Jets in Week 4. Their defense held both teams to just 16 total points, allowing just one touchdown drive.
Denver scored 36 points over those two games, so the offense has just barely done enough this far with rookie QB Bo Nix. Well, over the next month, the Broncos should experience their easiest stretch of games in the 2024 NFL Season. They play three of the next four at home. They'll face the Raiders, Chargers, Saints, and Panthers in Weeks 5-8.
This is an ideal chance for the Broncos to go on a bit of a run here and get their record to over .500. Is it crazy to suggest that Denver can not only at least win three, but perhaps win the next four? Let's try to predict the Broncos' next four games.
Week 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Denver Broncos have not beaten the Las Vegas Raiders since 2019. This is flat-out ridiculous and needs to stop. Well, the Raiders seem to be dealing with some dysfunction, as their best wide receiver, Davante Adams, wants to be traded, and how can you blame him? The Raiders are 2-2 but just don't have much of an identity and don't have much of a path to winning.
There isn't much to like about the Raiders, and their first game coming off of this dysfunctional week is in Denver. The Broncos have not had a home game since Week 2, and with the team having a chance to go to 3-2 on the year, you best bet Mile High is going to be rocking.
The Raiders feel about as vulnerable now as they have been in years. I refuse to believe the Denver Broncos will get swept by this team in 2024. It just won't happen.
Screw it, Denver wins.