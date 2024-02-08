3 potential new teams for Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton in 2024
Could Courtland Sutton play for a new team in 2024?
The Denver Broncos are going to have to do a bit of spring cleaning in 2024, which could include moving on from wide receiver Courtland Sutton. And frankly, Sutton's trade value isn't going to be any higher than it is now for the rest of his career. Sutton caught 10 touchdown passes in 2023 and was an elite red zone threat, making a circus catch weekly.
Sutton is a big-bodied wide receiver who has had a 1,000-yard season before and can serve as a high-end WR2 in the right offense. He'd thrive best running with a true WR1. The Broncos are way over the 2024 cap number, and moving on from Courtland Sutton could be a logical move for the team.
Which three teams could make the most sense for Sutton in 2024?
3 potential new teams for Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton in 2024
1. Chicago Bears
I think the Chicago Bears would be a perfect fit for Courtland Sutton. The Bears seemed to have a very strong WR trio at one point with DJ Moore, Chase Claypool, and Darnell Mooney. Well, that trio ended up just being one viable receiver in DJ Moore, and the Bears offense would certainly elevate with Sutton in the mix.
Moore had the best year of his career in 2023, catching 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bears had the 18th-ranked scoring offense in 2023 with a limited QB in Justin Fields and one viable wide receiver.
Adding Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft and making a move for Courtland Sutton would elevate the Bears.