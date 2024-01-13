Broncos WR Courtland Sutton hints at potential departure in offseason
Did Courtland Sutton just say goodbye to Broncos Country?
By Amir Farrell
In an offseason that will likely feature many sad goodbyes for Broncos Country, another potential loss has now been added to the mix. In an Instagram post Friday evening, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton hinted at a potential departure this offseason.
"Just know I gave everything to this team and organization every time I stepped on that field!" Those are words that are certainly not just out of the ordinary. From my initial interpretation, the entire statement felt like a heartfelt goodbye to Broncos fans. With two years remaining on his contract, it seems Sutton could be hinting at a trade coming this offseason. As most know, the Broncos are in a poor financial situation with their projected cap space in March and things are only going to get worse after the team moves on from quarterback Russell Wilson.
The team is likely going to move on from a select amount of veterans with rather expensive contracts meaning Sutton could be one of the first to be dealt for draft capital. However, how would Sutton know of a trade this early in the offseason? I strongly doubt he is demanding a trade out of frustration with Denver's handling of the Russell Wilson situation. While reports did surface that the locker room was "thrown off" by the decision, likely including Sutton, he seems to love the city of Denver and playing for the organization. Things could change, however.
As for the Broncos front office, if Sutton is essentially confirming that his days are numbered in a Broncos uniform, why move on from the sixth-year receiver after a career season? He was the league's best red zone threat, one of the league's best contested-catch receivers, and was by far Denver's most reliable receiver in 2023. For a $13M base salary in 2024, a player of his status feels like a bargain for his earnings.
Plus, if the Broncos feel so inclined to free up cap space, the team is more than able to simultaneously create cap space and retain their star wideout. If Denver were to extend Sutton's contract two years and add void years at the end of his deal, they could instantly save more than enough money in 2024 cap space.
It just doesn't make much sense for the organization to move on from their best receiver after he scored 10 touchdowns and was one of the team's most valuable players. Regardless of how general manager George Paton decides to handle the situation, Courtland Sutton will continue to be a special talent and prove his worth at the highest level in 2024 and beyond.