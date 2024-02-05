5 Denver Broncos who could play their last year for the team in 2024
Which Broncos players could be entering their final year with the team in 2024?
The Denver Broncos roster should look a good bit different in 2024, as Sean Payton and his staff re-work it to fit the type of football team they want to field. And honestly, much of what GM George Paton has done during his time in Denver is something that Payton should begin to turn the page on.
With limited success in the NFL Draft and a horrid free agency track record, Paton has overseen a roster that has significantly regressed since taking it over beginning in 2021. It actually is a bit puzzling that Paton was not fired when the season ended, but I guess that could change. As the Broncos and the rest of the NFL progress into the 2024 NFL offseason, every team will lay out a comprehensive plan to improve the roster.
The Broncos will do this as well, and that could mean a slew of players aren't on the team in 2024. Well, among players who are likely still on the roster, which ones could be entering their last season with the team in the coming season?
5 Denver Broncos who could play their last year for the team in 2024
1. Javonte Williams, RB
George Paton trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Javonte Williams was a horrid move. Williams has yet to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season, and missed a bulk of the 2022 NFL season with a nasty knee injury. I do think the knee injury was still lingering for Williams in 2023, who wasn't at all an efficient runner.
The Broncos might still have hope that Javonte Williams can return to his old self, but perhaps they now view him as more of an RB2 than anything. I don't think the Broncos would jump at the chance to re-sign him next offseason, when his contract expires.