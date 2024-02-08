3 players who could follow former Broncos coach to his new team in 2024
This is a huge loss for the Denver Broncos.
The Denver Broncos recently lost respected defensive backs coach, Christian Parker, to the Philadelphia Eagles this week. Which players in the Denver secondary could follow him to Philly? Christian Parker spent the last three seasons on the Broncos coaching staff, and now he heads to Philly to reunite with Vic Fangio, with whom he coached with for one year with the team back in 2021.
This is a pretty big loss, as the development of several players in the secondary is surely due to Parker, who is just 32 years old and is likely a future head coach in the NFL. Well, since Parker is not only a good coach, but likely a coach that players love playing for, there might be a few instances of current Broncos players ending up with the Eagles, reuniting with Parker.
Which three Denver Broncos could end up following Christian Parker to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024?
3 players who could follow former Broncos coach to his new team in 2024
1. PJ Locke III, Safety
A breakout player for the Broncos in 2023 was PJ Locke III, who got a ton of playing time this year due to the various suspensions of Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns yet again getting hurt. Locke was pretty good in 2023, racking up five passes defended, two forced fumbles, three sacks, 53 total tackles, and three QB hits.
Locke is about to turn 27, so he's surely got a few good years left. The Eagles secondary was a horrid unit in 2023, surrendering 35 passing touchdowns and an opposing passer rating of nearly 100. Their secondary is filled with older players like James Bradberry, Darius Slay, and Kevin Byard. They need to get younger and more explosive in this unit, and a neat part of Locke's game in 2023 was his ability to rush the passer.
He also made plays in coverage, so I think this could be a logical new team for PJ Locke III in 2024.