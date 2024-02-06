Vic Fangio steals one of the Broncos best assistant coaches
Former Broncos HC Vic Fangio is stealing from his old team...
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio once poached Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker away from the Green Bay Packers, recognizing his talent as an up-and-coming candidate in the coaching ranks. Just a few years later, Fangio has poached Parker again, but this time, he's taking him away from Denver.
Fangio spent a year away from the game in 2022 before joining the Miami Dolphins this past season as their defensive coordinator. Fangio and the Dolphins reached the playoffs but couldn't pull off an upset on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after the season, it was reported that Fangio was leaving the Dolphins and would be taking the vacant defensive coordinator position with the Philadelphia Eagles.
A return to his Pennsylvania roots at this stage of his career has got to be borderline cathartic for Fangio, still one of the best defensive minds in the game. Now, he's going to have some help from one of the top young assistant coaches in the league, adding Christian Parker to his staff according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.
This loss is obviously a big one for the Denver Broncos as Parker is an ascending coach who has done a tremendous job with the defensive backs group.
Parker received multiple defensive coordinator interviews this offseason, specifically with the Packers and Patriots. Next offseason, we may finally see him land that ultimate promotion to defensive play-caller.
Coaching the defensive backs in Denver, Parker worked with the likes of Pro Bowl players like Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons, but also did his part to help with the development of unheralded guys like Ja'Quan McMillian and PJ Locke.
From the top of the roster to the bottom, Parker did outstanding work developing young guys and that was unquestionably one of the primary reasons why Sean Payton made Parker one of just two assistant coaches he retained from the previous regime.
Now, Parker is reunited with Fangio in Philadelphia where their task is going to be a tough one. The Eagles have talent on that side of the ball, but the secondary will need a bit of an overhaul. Specifically, the defensive backfield could use a jolt of talent. That's where Parker will obviously come into play.
The Broncos will be on the hunt for someone else to coach their defensive backs as well. At this point, it's unknown whether or not they'll look outside of the organization for someone else, but clearly this is a huge vacancy the team needs to address.