Denver Broncos 2024 Mock Draft: Trading down excessively
Let's put together a fun mock draft for the Denver Broncos where we trade down until their heads spin.
Honestly, the Denver Broncos do need to trade down in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team could use more capital, and they certainly have the roster need as well. The Broncos need a franchise QB most importantly, but they also do need draft capital. The team might have to balance staying high enough to land a potential franchise passer while also strategically trading down to acquire more capital.
The team does not have a second-round pick in 2024, so being able to get into that round would be wise. Denver has needs all over the roster, but their defense is especially void of talent up front. With limited cap space in 2024, the team is going to have to build their team through the NFL draft, which is how champions are built.
So, if we aggressively traded down in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft for the Broncos, how would that look?
34th Overall (via MIA) - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
I traded down several times from the No. 12 overall selection and landed Michael Penix Jr from Washington. The left-handed QB broke out in 2023 and was surgical as a passer. The injury history is a bit concerning, but Penix is extremely decisive from the pocket and has incredible pocket awareness. Penix could be a strong fit in Sean Payton's offense, and the Broncos land him at the top of the second round.
59th Overall (via HOU) - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
The 59th overall pick in this mock draft ended up belonging to the Houston Texans. The Broncos find their way into the second round and nab the best receiving tight end in this year's class, and this pick is extremely welcome in Denver. Ja'Tavion Sanders has average size for the position but is a legitimate receiving threat at the TE spot. Greg Dulcich doesn't look like he can be that guy, but Sanders can surely take over that role that Adam Trautman could not fill, either.