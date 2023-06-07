PFF thinks Denver Broncos have one of the better EDGE rushers in the NFL
Rankings are obviously subjective, but Denver Broncos' pass rusher Randy Gregory earning a spot on PFF's top 32 EDGE rushers is quite the sight. The biggest question mark on the Denver Broncos this season besides Russell Wilson is how the pass rush will perform.
Denver hardly did anything to improve this unit in the offseason. Zach Allen signing to replace Dre'Mont Jones is a nice boost, as Allen is a better pass rusher, but Denver did not do anything else in this unit.
This should lead us to believe that Denver has faith in their current setup. That's the only explanation to me. Perhaps they are encouraged by second-year player Nik Bonitto and lesser-known players like Christopher Allen and Jonathon Cooper.
Well, whatever their reason for not adding to this room is, they appear to be content with their current setup, and maybe there's another reason for that.
PFF ranked their top 32 EDGE rushers for the 2023 season, and Broncos' 2022 free agency pickup Randy Gregory cracked the list. He comes in at #25, which is their "tier 4" slot.
Other players in this tier include Demarcus Lawrence, Shaq Barrett, Aidan Hutchinson, and Chase Young, among a few others. Honestly, it's not a bad spot to be in given that Gregory only played in a handful of games in 2022.
Here's what PFF had to say about Gregory:
"Autry and Gregory missed time in 2022 (Gregory much more time), but both still deserve to rank inside the top 25 on this list. Gregory recorded a career-best 17.5% pass rush win percentage before getting hurt."- Trevor Sikkema
Gregory's pass rush win percentage according to PFF is quite high, and it was abundantly clear how good he was playing at the beginning of the year before going down with that knee injury.
This will surely be a huge year for Gregory as well. The Denver Broncos do have an easy out from his five year contract at the end of the 2023 season. If they were to cut him next offseason, they'd save $14 million on their cap and only have to eat $2.1 million of dead money.
Honestly, the Broncos might be in an even more urgent spot with their EDGE rushers next year if Gregory ends up being cut. Will Nik Bonitto be ready to take over full-time? Will someone like Cooper or Allen surprise us? Will they take to the 2024 NFL Draft or free agency market?
Pass rush is one of the three most important positions on a roster, so there is a ton at stake for this unit for Denver in 2023 and beyond.