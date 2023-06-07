NFL Network analyst says Broncos are top 10 offense...in AFC
Former NFL player Michael Robinson, now with the NFL Network, released his top 10 AFC offenses entering the 2023-2024 season. The Denver Broncos are a part of his list, but the question is, are the Broncos really a top-10 offense in the AFC after last season? Could they be ranked higher?
Robinson's top 10 offenses in the AFC for the 2023 season are the following:
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Buffalo Bills
3. Cincinnati Bengals
4. Baltimore Ravens
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. Cleveland Browns
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Miami Dolphins
9. New York Jets
10. Denver Broncos
Teams that missed the list: Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders.
After last season's failures, first and foremost, many might wonder why Robinson put Denver on the list, but the Walton-Penner Ownership group made a huge investment in the team, so general manager George Paton needed to go all in during coaching hire, free agency, and draft to probably save his job.
Once the 2022-2023 season was over, it was time for the Broncos to turn the page, and after three rookie head coach failure hires (Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, Nathaniel Hackett), the Broncos learned a lesson and traded for legendary coach Sean Payton. During free agency, Paton and Payton, with the Walton-Penner money, went all in to fix the offensive line by signing former Ravens' offensive guard Ben Powers to a four-year deal, and former 49ers' offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey to a massive five-year deal.
Wide receiver Tim Patrick, offensive tackle Garrett Bolles, and running back Javonte Williams are expected to be ready and fully healthy for week one of the upcoming 2023-24 season after suffering respective season-ending injuries (Patrick suffered it before the season). Quarterback Russell Wilson should also be fully healthy after some injuries last season.
With that being said the Broncos' offense should look like this for week 1:
QB: Russell Wilson
RB: Javonte Williams
LT: Garrett Bolles
LG: Ben Powers
C: Lloyd Cushenberry/Alex Forsyth
RG: Quinn Meinerz
RT: Mike McGlinchey
TE: Greg Dulcich
WR: Jerry Jeudy
WR: Courtland Sutton
WR: Tim Patrick
Bench:
QB: Jarrett Stidham
QB: Ben DiNucci
RB: Samaje Perine
RB: Tony Jones Jr.
RB: Tyler Badie
FB: Michael Burton
OT: Cam Fleming
OL: Quinn Bailey
OL: Luke Wattenberg
OL: Alex Palczewski
OL: Kyle Fuller
TE: Adam Trautman
TE: Chris Manhertz
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam
WR: Marvin Mims Jr.
WR: KJ Hamler
WR: Marquez Callaway
WR: Lil'Jordan Humphrey
WR: Kendall Hinton
On paper, it is a dangerous offense, and with Sean Payton, it can become a top-tier offense in the entire NFL and not only in the AFC ... who knows?
Are the Broncos ranked to high or to low among AFC offenses?