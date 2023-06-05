Here's why you should expect the Broncos to make the playoffs in 2023
Even with all of the positive change the Broncos have brought in this offseason, there are still some who are not sold yet, but here's why you should expect the team to make the playoffs in 2023. I think there are more reasons than not to believe that the Broncos will be a playoff team in 2023.
All things considered, Denver does appear to have a tough hill to climb. They're in a brutal AFC West division and are also in what might be one of the most loaded AFCs the league has ever seen. However, all things considered, you should be expecting this team to make the playoffs in 2023 for a few reasons.
Here's why you should expect the Broncos to make the playoffs in 2023
1. They have an elite coach with tons of success
Sean Payton was and is still one of the five best head coaches in football, and his resume as head coach of the New Orleans Saints is absolutely insane. Payton gives us several reasons why we should expect Denver to make the playoffs in 2023.
He's won 63.1% of his regular season games over his 15-year career as head coach of the Saints. That winning percentage over a 17-game season equates to 10.73 wins. He's also been to the playoffs in nine of his 15 seasons as head coach, and boasts a winning record in the playoffs as well.
Payton's offenses have only ranked worse than 12th in points scored one time, which was in 2021, so you best believe that there's a very good chance that Denver sports an efficient offense. I don't think there are five head coaches in the NFL right now who I'd take over Sean Payton, and we all know how crucial coaching is to the success of a team.
Denver had to deal with the ugly side of that last year.