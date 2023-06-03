3 Broncos with the most on the line during the 2023 offseason
There are a few players who have a ton on the line during the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason. Who would those players be? At the end of the day, no matter what the back of the jersey says, NFL teams will play their best players and carry their 53 best players on the active roster.
If a player is not one of those players, not only could that put them out of a job temporarily in the NFL, but that could totally end their NFL career. Surely there are hundreds, maybe thousands of examples of players who were on a roster bubble got cut and never got signed by an NFL team ever again.
It's a sad reality for those players who want to chase their dream and provide for their families. Regardless of that, NFL teams are wanting to win and will have to make those tough choices.
The Denver Broncos will surely have a good bit of tough choices to make this offseason. Which three players have the most on the line the rest of this offseason?
1. Lloyd Cushenberry, C
Lloyd Cushenberry has a ton at stake this offseason for his future in the NFL as a starting center, which also comes with huge financial ramifications. His first three seasons have not been inspiring and Cushenberry appears very replaceable at this point.
Denver signed a center in free agency in Kyle Fuller and also drafted one in Alex Forsyth in the 2023 NFL Draft. Perhaps Cush will break out in his fourth year much like Garett Bolles back in 2020. Or, if he doesn't, and maybe even loses the starting job to Fuller or Forsyth, Cush would probably hit free agency in 2024 without Denver re-signing him and may end up latching onto a team late in the offseason for pennies.
Cushenberry has a ton on the line this offseason.