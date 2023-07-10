PFF picks a surprising player as Denver Broncos most underrated
Cam Fleming made an important leap for the Denver Broncos after Garrett Bolles was injured.
An underrated player is a player that has a positive impact on their respective team, a player that helps the team succeed without getting much recognition. A silence-worker.
Pro Football Focus wrote an article titled "The most underrated player on all 32 teams". This article is not written by a specific PFF writer, but it gives a look at one underrated player for every NFL team. For the Denver Broncos, they picked an offensive lineman.
The most underrated Denver Broncos player according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) is offensive tackle Cam Fleming.
Fleming, a fourth-round pick from the 2014 NFL Draft, was signed by the Denver Broncos during the 2021 free agency with a one-year deal. He re-signed for one more year during 2022 free agency and re-signed once again for one more year this past May. He has played in 20 games for Denver, starting 19, and emerged as the starting left tackle when Garrett Bolles had a season-ending injury in the 2022 season.
Pro Football Focus mentioned the following about Fleming, and why he is the most underrated player on the Denver Broncos ...
""Fleming ranked 27th last season (out of 58 tackles who logged at least 600 offensive snaps) in overall grade. Seven of the pressures that Flemming surrendered were converted into sacks, but he ranked 18th among tackles by allowing any sort of pressure on just 5.0 percent of his pass block attempts.""- Pro Football Focus
Fleming probably will not be the starting left tackle in 2023 unless Bolles gets injured again, Mike McGlinchey gets injured, or one of the two tackles is benched due to bad results on the field, but he will definitely be a very valuable piece on the bench. He'd also obviously play if any of the previously mentioned things happen during training camp/preseason (injuries), or during the regular season (injuries/bad play level). He's the type of offensive lineman that any team would love to have.
Regarding his stats with the Broncos, Fleming has the following:
- 1,261 snaps
- 8 penalties
- 7 sacks allowed
- 72.15 Average PFF Grade (In his two seasons in Denver)
I personally think that Fleming has been an underrated player for the Denver Broncos, especially with how he played when Bolles got injured. He is a great depth and utility player for the Broncos offensive line.