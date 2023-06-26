4 underrated, important role players on Denver Broncos in 2023
There are some important but underrated role players all throughout the Denver Broncos roster. We take a look at four, including CB Essang Bassey.
Denver Broncos underrated, important role players in 2023
3. Cam Fleming, OL
After the 2023 NFL Draft, Denver Broncos fans began clamoring for the team to add some competent depth at the offensive tackle position. Nobody felt overly comfortable about the team going into the regular season with Isaiah Prince as the primary backup to Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, especially with Bolles coming off of a season-ending injury.
So, the front office obviously agreed, and went out and re-signed Cameron Fleming. Fleming signed a contract to return to the Broncos that has a decent base but is also incentive driven. Fleming can make a decent chunk of change if he plays, which he absolutely did last season for the Broncos.
Fleming ended up playing and starting 15 games with almost 1,000 snaps last season as both a right tackle and left tackle for the Denver Broncos. He played 976 snaps, to be exact, the most he's ever played as an NFL lineman.
Pro Football Focus actually graded Fleming pretty great last year at a 72.6 overall for the season. There was some competition for his services as Fleming took visits to Miami and Jacksonville but ultimately, he opted to come back to the Broncos and he's proven his value to Denver since signing.
Although there was a period of time there where his presence on the roster felt like an extreme waste, Fleming has done his part on the field to prove his value as a swing tackle, and I think he's proven himself to be one of the very best swing tackles in the entire league. He's valuable to the Broncos not only because he can play both tackle positions, but he can also play both guard positions.
This is the type of utility player you absolutely need on your offensive line in today's NFL.