Only one Broncos first-round QB has won a playoff game for the team
Everyone knows the NFL Draft is a difficult task for any team in the league, but when it comes to drafting a quarterback, the complexities increase tenfold.
Fortunately for the Denver Broncos, their proactive strategy in acquiring quarterbacks outside the NFL draft has led to a few promising, albeit temporary, outcomes. From the bizarre post-83 draft acquisition of John Elway to the blockbuster free agency signing of Peyton Manning, the Broncos have found ways to get their guys.
However, in the team’s 62 years of existence, only one quarterback has been able to win a playoff game for the Broncos after being drafted by the team: Tim Tebow.
The highly controversial 25th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Broncos remains as the only quarterback in team history to achieve the feat to this day.
Tebow’s sloppy footwork, ‘broken’ throwing mechanics, and ability to progress through multiple reads were all questionable at best and rightfully subject to a vast amount of criticism.
None of that seemed to matter to Denver.
Perhaps the team got caught up in the hype, or maybe we can blame it on Josh McDaniels. The Denver Broncos not only drafted Tim Tebow in the first round, but they also traded back up into the first round to get him.
In his short-lived career with the Broncos, Tebow passed for 2,383 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. He had an abysmal 47.3 completion percentage but made up some ground with 660 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns.
Needless to say, watching Tim Tebow was a roller coaster of emotions, and while his quarterback play was not fundamentally sound, he always made for an exciting 60 minutes of football. On some occasions, he needed a few minutes more, and January 8th, 2012 was one of those games.
After an improbable regular season run that began at 2-5, Tebow led the Denver Broncos to an AFC West title and a spot in the AFC Wildcard game.
In typical Tebow fashion, the Broncos hung with the then-favorite, Pittsburgh Steelers and took the game into overtime. Tim Tebow solidified himself in NFL history with an 80-yard touchdown pass to the late Demaryius Thomas on the first play of overtime. And just as overtime came, it went.
Tebow ended the game with a career-high 316 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, and 3 total touchdowns. The following week, Tebow and the Broncos were defeated in a humiliating 41-23 loss to the New England Patriots in the divisional round.
Unfortunately for Tebow, Peyton Manning became available the following offseason and was a Denver Bronco by the offseason’s end.
Since then, the Broncos have drafted six different quarterbacks, all of which are no longer with the team.
Until the Broncos can unlock the secret to drafting an NFL superstar, the struggle to maintain long-term success will continue.