NFL power rankings: Ranking AFC West wide receiver rooms after roster cuts
If nothing else, the Denver Broncos have a deeper WR room, but where does it rank among all four AFC West teams? If you look at the wide receiver rooms in this division, there's not a ton of talent here.
And even though the Broncos have struggled in recent seasons to find some WR stability, they still do not have the weakest unit in the division. As we progress through the 2024 NFL Season, the hope is that the Broncos can have a younger WR emerge and take over the WR1 duties for the team.
Let's rank all four AFC West wide receiver rooms after roster cuts.
4. DJ Chark, Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston
Parting ways with both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason has left the Los Angeles Chargers WR room quite empty. Their top three players in this unit at the moment are DJ Chark, Joshua Palmer, and Quentin Johnston. This truly may be a bottom-3 unit in the entire NFL.
New head coach Jim Harbaugh and new General Manager Joe Hortiz are clearly building for the future, as the Chargers roster as a whole is just not good. There's also no viable WR1 yet, so for the rest of the AFC West, this is good news.
I can't imagine the Broncos secondary will have many issues shutting down this WR room. I could be wrong, but it's just not good.
3. Denver Broncos - Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr
The Denver Broncos recent decision to part ways with Tim Patrick tells us that the youth movement is on, and I don't hate it. Folks, you may think that Patrick was still a viable receiver for the Broncos, but this was a player who was not only coming off of two major injuries, but is also turning 31 years old this season.
If Patrick was doing what he should have been, he'd have made the roster. It's just that simple. Right now, the top three WRs for the Broncos at the moment figure to be Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, and Marvin Mims Jr. Rookies Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele fill out the backend of this room, but only five WRs at the moment is a bit odd.
It's made a lot of us think that the Broncos have another WR move up their sleeves, but it's hard to say what that could be. If nothing else, the room appears to be deep, which could bode well for rookie QB Bo Nix.
2. Kansas City Chiefs - Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, Xavier Worthy
Rashee Rice established himself nicely as a rookie in 2023, and Marquise Brown is a competent WR2, so the Kansas City Chiefs could be good at the top of their unit. Xavier Worthy is now the fastest man in NFL combine history and of course was drafted by the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It's an improved room that the Chiefs are fielding from last year, but with Rice potentially getting suspended, the unit could take a huge hit. Brown himself has also struggled to stay on the field at times, having played just one full season in five years in the NFL. He's also got two years where he's caught less than 60% of his targets, so he's not all that efficient when he's on the field.
1. Las Vegas Raiders - Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker
If nothing else, the Las Vegas Raiders do have the best WR room in the AFC West. Davante Adams is still a no. 1 target, and Jakobi Meyers is as good of a WR2 in the NFL as there is. Tre Tucker figures to be the WR3 for the team, and as a rookie in 2023, he had two touchdowns and averaged 17.4 yards per catch.
His 4.40 time in the 40 yard dash also tells us how much speed he's got, so Tucker could be a year two bloomer in 2024. Overall, the Raiders WR room is among the better units in the NFL, but it's really a shame they do not have a viable QB to get them the ball,