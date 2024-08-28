Broncos initial roster reveals clear plan of attack on offense for 2024
The Denver Broncos are clearly embracing a bit of a youth movement on both sides of the ball, but their initial 53-man roster gives a clear plan of attack on offense. The team definitely make some shocking moves during their roster cut downs. To some, the most shocking move may have been them parting ways with wide receiver Tim Patrick.
Patrick was working his way back from two-straight season-ending injuries. But if we're being honest, the Broncos not having a spot for Patrick on the roster tells me that there was some sort of physical decline going on. As of now, the Broncos are only carrying five wide receivers in Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Josh Reynolds, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele.
Contrast that with their initial running back room of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, and Blake Watson. That's four running backs initially, and the team is not currently carrying a dedicated fullback. What does that tell you, folks? It tells you that the Broncos are going to prioritize the run more than ever before.
This was the case last year, as I believe Sean Payton was trying to mask the deficiencies of Russell Wilson. And to me, it's not that Bo Nix won't be able to do what Payton asks of him, but initially, Denver may want Nix to do more managing of the offense until he proves he can have a higher volume as a passer.
The Denver Broncos clearly want to establish the run; they are currently rostering four running backs and four tight ends. The offensive line still figures to be a focal point of the offense, as Denver is also rostering nine total OL players as well.
In the NFL, establishing the run is still as important as ever, and the Broncos have four young running backs with fresh legs to do just that. Ideally, the team can win the battle at the line of scrimmage and continually wear down opposing defenses with a steady dose of Williams/McLaughlin/Estime, and Watson.
The first test for the Denver Broncos will come in Week 1, as they travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks.