Broncos 2024 practice squad tracker: Live updates and player analysis
The Denver Broncos have assembled their initial 53-man roster, but there are a lot of roster moves still to be made as we get closer to Week 1 of the 2024 season. Although there will undoubtedly still be some tinkering with the 53-man roster, the majority of the remaining moves are going to be made to fill out the practice squad.
There are already plans for the Broncos to bring a couple of notable players back to the practice squad, and the majority of moves made to fill out the 16-player practice squad will simply be bringing guys back who were previously on the 90-man roster. Who will the Broncos be bringing in from other teams this year after snagging guys like tight end Lucas Krull last year? Which players are they bringing back?
We're tracking every move made to add players to the practice squad as they become official.
Denver Broncos practice squad additions in 2024
This section will be updated as the Broncos sign players to the practice squad.
The Broncos are hoping to bring back wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey as well as fullback Michael Burton to the practice squad. Humphrey and Burton were both released in procedural moves when rosters had to be turned in to the league, but both of those guys should be back on the practice squad barring something unexpected happening.
Not only should both of those guys be back, but we should see them play against Seattle.
Practice Squad Rules for 2024 NFL season
The waiver wire claims will process at 10 AM MT, meaning the Broncos (and all other NFL teams) can begin filling out their practice squads after that point. But we should be seeing notifications hit earlier in the day about players coming back.
If the Broncos are going to make any waiver claims this year, they are 12th in the waiver order, the same position they were in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Every NFL team is allowed to keep a total of 16 players on the practice squad, and up to six of those spots can be occupied by players with two or more years of accrued NFL experience. That is the rule allowance which will help the Broncos bring back the likes of Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Michael Burton right away.
Each practice squad player can be elevated to the active roster a total of three times before they must either be signed to the active roster or placed on waivers. Each team is allowed two practice squad elevations each week and the number of elevations for each player resets if they pass through waivers after their third elevation.
While teams are only allowed to carry 16 players on the practice squad, the NFL has the International Pathway Program which allows for a 17th practice squad member, someone of international descent. The Broncos used that exemption all offseason on tight end Thomas Yassmin, who is a candidate to be the 17th practice squad member as well.