Final Broncos 53-man roster highlighted by surprising undrafted rookies
When it comes to roster cut time, you have to keep your head on a swivel and expect the unexpected. That was certainly the case for the Denver Broncos at 2024 roster cuts after the initial bombshells of Tim Patrick and Samaje Perine being outright released dropped. The surprising news continued into Tuesday's deadline as head coach Sean Payton kept alive a longstanding tradition in Denver as well as for his rosters in New Orleans.
That tradition is, of course, the inclusion of at least one undrafted free agent on the final 53-man roster, and in the case of the 2024 Denver Broncos, we had not only one undrafted rookie make the team, but three.
Three UDFAs make Denver Broncos 53-man roster
Beyond Tim Patrick being cut, perhaps the most surprising development for the entire 53-man roster was seeing all three of linebacker Levelle Bailey, running back Blake Watson, and offensive tackle Frank Crum making the team.
The Broncos actually cut offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo, a 7th-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but both Watson and Crum received bigger salary guarantees than Gargiulo, so it's not overly surprising to see these UDFAs make it over a draft pick. But their inclusion in the roster is surprising for a variety of reasons.
Let's start with Blake Watson, a running back who plays in one of the most loaded position groups on the entire roster. The Broncos were expected to keep three backs on the roster, but the team likes its projection on Watson enough to keep him around over veteran Samaje Perine and preseason star Tyler Badie. We may even see some of Watson returning kicks for the Broncos early in the year along with Marvin Mims Jr.
You aren't going to have to twist many Broncos fans' arms to convince them of the value in keeping more playmakers offensively, but what about keeping Frank Crum? Crum was arguably the Broncos' most coveted undrafted free agent this year, earning a guaranteed salary after the draft comparable to a mid-late 6th-round draft choice. Crum's inclusion on the 53-man roster -- based on the preseason -- is a shock, but the team clearly has a long-term vision here and you can expect him to redshirt this season.
The least surprising inclusion among the UDFAs was linebacker Levelle Bailey, but it was a little shocking to see him push Jonas Griffith off the roster completely. Bailey must have impressed enough on special teams to prove that he can be an asset there immediately, and his pick-six against the Cardinals in the preseason finale certainly didn't hurt his case.
It's important to note that the rosters are only final for the day, but teams will continue to tinker with them as waiver opportunities come about. For now, three undrafted rookies have made the Broncos' roster, a roster which is already loaded in terms of rookies who will contribute heavily to this team.
Bo Nix could be the team's franchise QB of the future. Jonah Elliss proved he will make an impact right away off the edge. Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele flashed their big-play potential at receiver. Audric Estimé looks like a factor as a runner and receiver (as well as a pass blocker), and Kris Abrams-Draine was outstanding the further we got into training camp.
It's shaping up to be a great rookie class overall, and having three more guys make it is really exciting for this young Broncos team.