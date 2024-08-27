Chiefs just released potential solution for Broncos at tight end position
The Denver Broncos' third-round pick from two seasons ago, Greg Dulcich, has been healthy throughout the preseason and has looked good following big injuries that have had him out for most of his career. He has only played in 12 games over two seasons. Alongside Dulcich, Denver has veteran Adam Trautman, second-year Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull. The team may want to upgrade at the position after roster cuts.
With Dulcich out last season, Trautman led the room in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, despite Lucas Krull's step up after mid-season. Despite the veteran leading the room, his stats were not that good. It was arguably the worst tight end room in the entire NFL. Trautman and Krull had 299 combined yards on just 30 receptions. Additionally, they had four total touchdowns.
Having a productive tight end for a rookie quarterback would be ideal. Hopefully, Dulcich can stay healthy and be consistent throughout the season. Regardless of whether he stays healthy or not, the Broncos must add someone to the tight end room not only to compliment Dulcich but also to give Bo Nix more reliable pass catchers as Trautman and Adkins are more blocking guys. Additionally, Lucas Krull was not consistent in the preseason.
As roster cuts continue ahead of Tuesday's deadline around the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs released veteran tight end Irv Smith Jr., a former second-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft.
In July, among the potential AFC West cut candidates I had Smith as a possible add for Denver if cut. Now he is a free agent, and the Broncos could look to add him. Irv is 26 years old and has 973 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons in the NFL. Smith would be an upgrade over Lucas Krull and could be a good one-two tight end punch with Dulcich and Trautman/Adkins as blockers.
Regardless if it is Irv Smith or not, the Denver Broncos must sign a tight end to the roster, and outside Denver, there could be multiple good options. The Los Angeles Chargers, another in-division rival, cut Donald Parham whose size could intrigue Sean Payton and the Broncos as well.