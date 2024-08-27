Denver Broncos must come away with a new player at this urgent position
The Denver Broncos could be active in the roster cuts pool as teams make the final changes before they become due on Tuesday. Denver must come away with a new player at this crucial position. The Broncos have already made at least one shocking move, as the team is expected to move on from wide receiver Tim Patrick.
It's clearly a youth movement for the Broncos, as Patrick's absence from the team will pave the way for guys like Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr to get more snaps, and time on task is crucial for the development of any position. Denver moving on from Patrick tells me that they simply are not afraid to make a bold move.
Patrick was clearly one of the most respected players in that organization, but he's also old and coming off of two season-ending injuries. It's likely that he was physically not his old self, and that's probably why Denver wants to move on. Across the rest of the roster, the Broncos could bring in a player or two as NFL teams cut down their rosters before the 4pm deadline on Tuesday.
But there isn't a more urgent position for the Denver Broncos to address than at tight end, where Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich figure to be the top two players there. Trautman is someone who would have a spot on every NFL roster, as he's a complete tight end, he just does not do either blocking or receiving at a high level.
He knows the system and did catch some crucial passes for the Broncos in 2023. His blocking ability is also useful. Anyway, Trautman isn't a viable TE1, and Dulcich has played in just 12 games across two seasons due to injuries. His receiving ability may truly be elite, but he has not stayed on the field.
Frankly, I could not care less how the Broncos come away with a tight end over the next day or so - they simply need to do it. With Tim Patrick now out of the equation, that does give the Broncos one less offensive weapon. Coming away with a tight end that can actually help the offense out a bit should be the team's top priority between now and the start of the 2024 regular season.
I am still shocked that the team did not do more at this position in free agency, but they still do have some time left to make up for that.