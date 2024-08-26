AFC West power rankings: Where do the Broncos stand after preseason action?
For what it's worth, the Denver Broncos went undefeated in the preseason. Let's power rank the four AFC West teams ahead of the 2024 NFL Season. The regular season for the Denver Broncos begins on September 8th, when they travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks.
This is the second time in three seasons that the Broncos have played in Seattle to open the season, which seems a bit odd. Anyway, there are three other teams in the AFC West, and one of them just so happens to be right in the middle of a dynasty.
Let's power rank the AFC West after the conclusion of the preseason.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a goofy offseason and I am not sure they are going to win more than five games in the 2024 NFL Season. Fortunately, they got worse this offseason. Gardner Minshew is now the starting QB, and they made Antonio Pierce the full-time head coach. It's a recipe for disaster in Las Vegas, and being that the Broncos are now in year two of the Sean Payton era and the Raiders have again reset at head coach, Denver has the upper hand in both matchups.
Can the Broncos finally end this odd losing streak versus the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024? You'd think. This team is not built for success.
3. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are not going to be as good as some people think. The roster itself is pretty bland, and when you look at their play-making situation on offense, it's not great. LA won the Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes, as they were able to poach him for the college ranks. Denver swept their matchups with the Chargers in 2023 and could do it again in 2024.
The Chargers also seem to have a bit of an issue with their backup quarterback situation, so that could be something to monitor. I just do not see how Los Angeles can be seen as better than the Denver Broncos at this point. They have a worse roster and a head coach that has not been in the NFL for a decade.
2. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos may be the clear-cut second-best team in the AFC West for the 2024 NFL Season. They reset at QB, dumping Russell Wilson in favor of Bo Nix, and that move seems to be paying off right now. Funnily enough, Nix was named the starter before Wilson was. And frankly, it's not even guaranteed that the former Broncos QB starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Broncos have modesty improved their roster this offseason and did not spend tens of millions in free agency like they did last year. Denver is dealing with the Russell Wilson dead cap hit, so that's likely the main reason why they did not spend a ton. Next offseason, the Broncos can free up a ton of cap space and go all-in next free agency if they choose to.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The best team in the division is the Kansas City Chiefs until further notice. They've won three out of the last five Super Bowls and could become the first team in NFL history to win three in a row. The hope is that this doesn't happen, and with the Denver Broncos finally beating the Chiefs in 2023, perhaps they have figured the team out a bit.
The Chiefs do still have some massive questions at offensive tackle and wide receiver, especially if Rashee Rice gets suspended for his off-field troubles this offseason. Kansas City also lost stud CB L'Jarius Sneed this offseason, as they traded him to the Tennessee Titans.
But at the end of the day, the Chiefs still have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, so they'll firmly be in the Super Bowl bubble until one of them falls off. The Chiefs are the kings of the NFL, unfortunately.