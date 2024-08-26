Denver Broncos must look to this vulnerable NFC team for some roster help
The Denver Broncos may be a lot closer to competing than some think, and they should look to this vulnerable NFC team for some roster help. Denver has made a lot of moves this offseason that indicate they are not and never were rebuilding.
Rebuilding teams operate very differently than the Broncos have this offseason, and the way I see it is this team is a lot closer to being contenders again than some may think. Much of the moves that the front office has made this offseason have shored up some roster holes for the present and the future, and it's not much of a discussion that the Broncos are in better shape heading into 2024 than they were in 2023.
Sean Payton an George Paton do deserve some credit for what they did this offseason, and with NFL roster cuts on the way and already happening, the Broncos should look to this vulnerable NFC team for some roster help. Not only will the New Orleans Saints have to cut a ton of players, but they also have a horrid cap situation and are in desperate need of a "blow it it" rebuild.
The Saints have negative cap space once again and need some long-term financial stability more than any other team in the NFL. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis has honestly done a horrible job at managing the cap, and with the amount of aging players and huge contracts they have on the books, New Orleans may be best off throwing in the towel now before it becomes too late.
New Orleans has veteran players that could fit the Denver Broncos including center Erik McCoy, tight end Foster Moreau, defensive end Chase Young, linebacker Demario Davis, safety Tyrann Mathieu, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Now yes, there is a 0% chance that Denver would even end up with two of these players before the 2024 NFL Season begins, but the Saints need to offload some contracts.
And the Denver Broncos have some remaining needs. Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis worked together for years in New Orleans, and Payton had a hand in many of those players becoming Saints. It won't take long for the New Orleans Saints to show just how inept they are, and I would bet quite a bit that the team ends up being sellers at the 2024 NFL trade deadline.
From now until the deadline, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos must be plugged into this team. They have an obvious connection here and both sides can benefit.