Russell Wilson named Steelers starter in what could be last chance in the NFL
The Denver Broncos former QB, Russell Wilson, has officially been named the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. I guess we all saw this coming, right? Wilson has been named the starter for his second team in two seasons. Wilson is on his third team in four seasons overall, and the veteran QB seems to be entering what could be his last chance in the NFL.
After 30 starts in two seasons, the Denver Broncos cut Russell Wilson. They essentially told the rest of the NFL that they'd rather eat an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap and pay him nearly $40 million in 2024 to not play for the team.
The Steelers swooped him up, and the hype started. Many Steelers fans to seem to think that Russell Wilson is going to play well for them, but for Broncos fans who watched the 30 starts of Wilson's tenure, he was anything but. Sure, he had his moments of previous greatness, but the overall product was bland.
And barring something major, the Broncos will indeed get to face off against Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season. Pittsburgh travels to Denver for this game, and it could end up being one of the most dramatic of the entire season for both teams.
The backup QB in Pittsburgh will obviously be Justin Fields, who came over from the Chicago Bears in a trade earlier this offseason. Back in the 2021 NFL Draft, many Broncos fans were upset that the team passed on Justin Fields, so in a way, both Wilson and Fields have connections to the Denver Broncos.
For Russell Wilson, this is his age-36 season and it could be his last as a starter in the NFL. He's obviously a declined passer and is just not able to do the things he could during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. At his peak, there weren't many QBs in the NFL better than Russell Wilson, but his peak is long gone.
The Steelers figure to give Wilson every opportunity to prove that he's still got something left in the tank.