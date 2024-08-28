6 former Broncos who didn't survive Roster Cuts with their new team
Tuesday was a tough day for the NFL, as all 32 teams had to trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players. In other words, each team had to cut 37 players, which means 1,184 guys lost their jobs. Luckily for some of them, each team must build a practice squad of 16 players, plus one international player. Some of the released players could still have a chance of making it back to the league.
The Broncos set their initial 53-man roster, but at the same time, former Denver players lost their jobs with their new respective teams. Let's look at the most noticeable guys:
Caden Sterns, safety (Eagles)
Caden Sterns is probably the most notable player on this list. First, it was a bit of a surprise that the Broncos moved on from him a few weeks ago despite uncertainty at the safety position. Sterns was a good player for Denver when healthy, as he had multiple long injuries. Former Broncos' cornerback coach Christian Parker was a logical reason for his signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after failing a physical with the Carolina Panthers but did not make Philly's roster. Sterns was one of the Broncos' fifth-round draft picks in 2021 and had four interceptions and two sacks in 21 games with Denver.
Mike Pucell, defensive lineman (Patriots)
New England signed the veteran defensive lineman in free agency, following five seasons with the Broncos. With Denver, Purcell started over 35 games and had 166 tackles. He was a good rotational player on the defensive line over his final season with the Broncos and was very underrated in his first couple of years. Despite the Patriots having standout Christian Barmore injured, the former Bronco did not make the roster.
KJ Hamler, wide receiver (Bills)
KJ Hamler, a former second-round pick by the Broncos back in 2020, spent three seasons in Denver, plagued with injuries. During his rookie season, he had career-highs in all receiving categories, but in his final two seasons with the team, he was not healthy and played in a combined 10 games. Hamler was diagnosed with a rare heart disease. Many thought that it was the end of his football career. Months later, the Indianapolis Colts allowed him to be on their practice squad, and he later signed to the Bills' practice squad. He had a good first-down run in the preseason but did not make the roster. The Bills re-signed Hamler to their practice squad.
Kareem Jackson, safety (Bills)
Like Hamler, veteran Kareem Jackson did not make the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster. Following four and a half seasons as a key member of the Broncos' defense, Jackson was cut. He played a pivotal role in Denver's defense, including a key game-winning interception in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears to secure the first win of the 2023-24 season. However, a mid-season suspension, and the youth on the roster, led to his release.
McTelvin Agin, defensive lineman (Texans)
McTelvin Agim is the Broncos' former third-round draft pick, specifically from the 2020 class. He was selected with a pick Denver acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in the Emmanuel Sanders trade. Agim lasted only two seasons in Denver, as he was cut before the 2022 roster deadline. Despite being a third-round pick, he did not see much action with the Broncos and did not make the Texans roster.
Shane Ray, edge rusher (Titans)
Shane Ray not making the Tennessee Titans roster was expected, as he has not played an NFL game since 2018, but it is important to mention that Shane was a former first-round draft pick by the Broncos, specifically in 2015. He had a strong start to his career, including a forced fumble in the Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers, but injuries prevented him from playing at his highest level. He has been on both the Ravens' and Bills' practice squads. He also played in the Canadian Football League.
Besides the six guys mentioned above, multiple former Broncos players were a part of roster cuts, by not making their respective teams' 53-man roster. These players are QB Ben DiNucci and DL DeShawn Williams (Bills), DL Jonathan Harris (Dolphins), CB Faion Hicks (Browns), Andrew Beck (Texans), WR Tyrie Cleveland and TE Eric Tomlinson (Colts), WR Seth Williams (Jaguars), WR Montrell Washington (Chiefs), RB Royce Freeman (Cowboys), DL PJ Mustipher (Eagles), DL Haggai Ndbuisi (Commanders), QB Brett Rypien and P Corliss Waitman (Bears), DL Kyle Peko and CB Essang Bassey (Lions), RB Mike Boone (Panthers), DE Randy Gregory (Buccaneers), OL Elijah Wilkinson, CB Michael Ojemudia and CB Delonte Hood (Cardinals), TE Eric Saubert (49ers).