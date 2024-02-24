NFL insider says impossible Broncos QB move may now be possible

Some potential dead cap math regarding #Broncos and QB Russell Wilson for 2024



Post-June 1: $35.4 million is 13.9% of $255.4 million (was 14.6% of previously projected $242 million)



Post-June 1 alt: $53 million is 20.8% (was 21.9%)



Entire hit: $85 million is 33.3% (was 35.1%)