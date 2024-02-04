Broncos Draft scenario: They get their QB by trading down
There is one quarterback who took part in the Senior Bowl, very much worth watching for the Denver Broncos, who is rising in draft boards and could be the next man up for Payton.
The 2024 Reeses Senior Bowl was played on Saturday. It is a perfect opportunity for teams and scouts to watch draft prospects and prepare for the big event in April that will be held in Detroit.
The Denver Broncos, who will likely be in the quarterback market (either via draft, free agency, or both) ahead of the 2024 season might be interested in these young guys who played in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday.
The 2024 Reeses Senior Bowl quarterback lineup featured the following players ... Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Michael Pratt (Tulane), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Sam Hartman (Notre Dame), and Bradley Carter (South Alabama).
Multiple analysts think that the Broncos will go Bo Nix at 12th overall, but something interesting has been growing up this week. Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt mentioned during the media periods that he has met with the Denver Broncos multiple times.
The fact that Pratt mentioned that he has had multiple interviews with Denver makes it interesting, especially with Tulane being close to New Orleans, and coach Payton having connections in there.
"“I think that would be awesome. I think that’s something that I excel in. My intermediate pass game, being consistent, that kind of stuff. So, just from what I have seen from his style of offense, it’s something that I definitely feel I have the ability to run.”"- Michael Pratt - Senior Bowl
Pratt mentioned that he watched a lot of Drew Brees' films. He is a great fit for Denver and it would not be surprising if the Broncos do not select a quarterback in the first round and select Michael Pratt with a day 2 pick.
With all the above being said, there is a possibility where the Broncos trade down from 12th overall, and get a lower round one pick plus one or multiple day two and three picks, to select Michael Pratt on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft. Especially if Sean Payton likes Michael and believes that he can be the next franchise quarterback for the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos do not have much draft capital, and have one of the worst cap spaces for the upcoming season. Cutting and/or trading veterans to clear the cap, and get draft picks instead would be way cheaper for Denver, and can fill other positions of need in the draft.
The Broncos need edge rushers, defensive line, offensive line depth, tight end, cornerback and depth at offensive positions.
Would you be happy if the Broncos trade down and select Pratt instead of a top-tier quarterback?