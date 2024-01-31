Broncos get Russell Wilson's replacement at 12 in CBS and PFF mock drafts
The Broncos are in an interesting draft spot at 12th overall. Will they select a quarterback?
With the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft ... the Denver Broncos select ...
Bo Nix, quarterback, Oregon
Will the Broncos draft a first-round quarterback? Well, that is a big question many people around the NFL, including fans have. If so, will it be Nix? McCarthy? Penix Jr? Jayden Daniels?
The Broncos have had 13 different starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired following the Super Bowl 50 win back in the 2015-16 season.
These are:
- Trevor Siemian
- Paxton Lynch (the last first-round quarterback selected by Denver)
- Brock Osweiler
- Case Keenum
- Joe Flacco
- Brandon Allen
- Drew Lock
- Jeff Driskel
- Brett Rypien
- Phillip Lindsay (lined up at QB in the first snap of the Kendall Hinton game vs New Orleans)
- Teddy Bridgewater
- Russell Wilson
- Jarrett Stidham
Denver has drafted a couple from this group, but only one was drafted in the first round. To be specific, Paxton Lynch did not work out. With Sean Payton as the head coach, I think it is time to draft a quarterback instead of rolling with a veteran to be their franchise guy. They could still sign a vet that can help the rookie develop.
I am not the only one who thinks it is time. Two big networks, to be specific, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus (PFF), released mock drafts. The CBS one is a full first-round mock, and the PFF one is just a Broncos mock. Both have Bo Nix going to the Broncos at 12th overall.
Let's start with CBS Sports ... in one of their analysts' mock, to be specific, Chris Trapasso's Friday, January 26th mock draft, he has Denver selecting the Oregon product, Bo Nix, at 12th overall. He mentions the following ...
""If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.""- Chris Trapasso - CBS Sports
The Broncos could trade Russell Wilson, but it is very likely that he gets cut. But still, regardless of the Russell Wilson situation, the Denver Broncos can select a quarterback in round one of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now, let's talk about the PFF one. Trevor Sikkema, one of their lead writers, published a 5-round mock draft for the Broncos. He also has Denver going quarterback at 12th overall, and he also has Bo Nix as the guy. Regarding Bo, Sikemma mentions the following ...
""I’m sure this pick won’t be polarizing or anything. Nonetheless, we have to operate as if Wilson will no longer be the Broncos quarterback. His dead money will still be hanging around, so I can’t imagine they move on from Wilson just to then sign some journeyman backup quarterback to be their starter.""- Trevor Sikkema - PFF
Sikkema also mentions ...
""I expect the Broncos to get aggressive for one of the top quarterbacks, but I think Nix will (and should) also be high on their list. Nix is a different player from his Auburn days. He earned a 92.7 PFF passing grade this past season with a 91.2 PFF passing grade under pressure. Throw in the traits of NFL-caliber arm strength and some added mobility with his legs, and you’ve got a quarterback worth taking in Round 1.""- Trevor Sikkema - PFF
Can Bo Nix become the next franchise quarterback for the Denver Broncos?