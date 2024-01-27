3 best landing spots for Russell Wilson and 2 potential disasters
Will Russ cook in 2023? If so, where?
By Ryan Heckman
The Denver Broncos will be in the market for a new quarterback, soon enough.
At this point, it's a matter of "when" and not "if" the team moves on from Russell Wilson.
The real question is, where does Wilson end up? There are some potentially-good spots for him, but also a couple of teams that might not work out so well. First, let's look at three possible landing spots, followed by a couple of disasters waiting to happen.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
Now that the Raiders have their head coaching decision made, they can shift their focus to other offseason priorities. One of those is at quarterback. The team could cut ties with Jimmy Garoppolo and, actually, save some money if they traded him before June 1. If they waited until after June 1, then releasing him would be the best bet in terms of savings.
Aidan O'Connell probably isn't the long-term answer at quarterback, either, and the Raiders might wind up looking at either a top rookie in this draft, or yet another veteran like Wilson.
We know that Davante Adams wants to win, and with the All Pro wide receiver under contract in Las Vegas still, that's a team that had better get their no. 1 wide receiver a legitimate quarterback. Since the Raiders treated Adams' friend and former quarterback Derek Carr with such disrespect, it seems like they've had a hard time finding an answer.
Wilson would at least be a plug-and-play type of quarterback for the Raiders and he'd not only have Adams, but Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer to work with right off the bat.